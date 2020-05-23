PopeWatch: Now We Are Really In Trouble

From the only reliable source of Catholic news on the net, Eye of the Tiber:

Known by many in Asia as the “buzzing angel of death,” the Gun-Toting, Covid-19 Infected Murder Hornet has officially made its way into the United States.

The hornet, known to terrorize and kill thousands of people a year, have for decades brandished assault riffles as they buzzed around metropolitan cities. But researchers at the St. Dominic of Silos Institute for Learning are now saying that the new breed of Gun-Toting Murder Hornet has contracted Covid-19 and “they’re not wearing masks.”

“I for one don’t think this is good news,” Debra Pierce, a researcher at St. Dominics, told EOTT. “The fact that they not only stung, but that they also carried guns as they did it, was enough to scare people for some twenty years now. But the fact that they now have been infected by Covid-19 is just not good news.”

Pierce went on to point out that the Murder Hornets do not wear masks even at grocery stores, though they know full well that they have Covid and that they are asymptomatic.

Go here to read the rest. And with that, PopeWatch is on Memorial Day hiatus until May 26.