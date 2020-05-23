Saint of the Day Quote: Saint William of Rochester

Murdered by his adopted son in 1201 he is, improbably, a patron saint of adopted children.  Miracles occurred at his grave, and the shrine in which he was buried at Rochester Cathedral became a popular pilgrimage site throughout the Middle Ages.

More to explorer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: