Thought For the Day

May 23, 2020: US Death Toll
Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their
Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their
The President has proclaimed that churches are essential: “Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have
Any understanding of this nation has to be based, and I mean really based, on an understanding of the Civil