Judge Sullivan Lawyers Up

Judge Sullivan goes full Bozo:

U.S. District Court Judge Emmett G. Sullivan has taken the unusual step of hiring an attorney to represent him as an appeals court reviews his decision not to immediately grant the Justice Department’s (DOJ’s) request to dismiss its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Sullivan hired attorney Beth Wilkinson who, according to The Washington Post, is expected to notify the D.C. Court of Appeals within the next week of her decision to represent him. Wilkinson reportedly is a go-to for high-profile officials in difficult situations. For example, she previously represented then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he fought sexual misconduct allegations in 2018.

The added representation compounded what has become an abnormal case, which is rooted in Flynn misleading the FBI about his contacts with Russia after the 2016 presidential election. Although Flynn pleaded guilty, he’s currently seeking to withdraw that plea as the Justice Department argues that the FBI had an insufficient basis to interview him in the first place.

Go here to read the rest. A few thoughts:

Litigants are wise to have representation, and the Judge has made himself a litigant in the case. The Judge must believe that he lacks the legal ability to respond to the order of the DC Circuit that he must justify his actions. Is Ms. Wilkinson representing the Judge pro bono or is a third party paying her fees? Either way that would seem to raise conflict questions, and a possible violation of rules regarding reception of gifts by a Federal judge from a party or a firm engaged in litigation before him. Of course the Judge becoming a litigant in the Flynn case already creates a massive conflict. In any subsequent hearings in the Flynn case will the Judge consult his attorney during the hearing? Will she be in his chambers, at a counsel table in open court or standing by him while he is on the bench? Do the consultations that the Judge has with his attorney about the case constitute forbidden ex parte communications? Hard to say when the Judge is both Judge and litigant, a situation that the rules did not anticipate.

DC Circuit, what more do you need to see? Get this crackpot off the Flynn case now, before he brings the Federal judiciary into further disrepute.