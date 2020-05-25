May 25, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find.  A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person.  However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost.  Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.

 

Note:  this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll.  As of the beginning of May 25 the claimed, as suspect as that claim is, death toll is 99,300 .  May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.  The death toll yesterday was 617.  That is down 248 deaths from last week at this time.

2 Comments

  1. Who benefits from grossly exaggerating the perceived impacts of the China Virus?

    Seen elsewhere: The China Joe Biden side praying for Americans to die.

    This brouhaha has been politicized from Day One.

    Apparently (I saw it on Facebook), the execrable NY Times printed [starting on page one] the names (including one murder victim) of China Murder Virus fatalities, they said reached 100,000.

    To wit, a NY AM talk radio personality [Mark Simone] posted: Where’s The Sympathy for 40,000,000 that lost their livelihoods; 13,000,000 businesses that went bankrupt; 25,000 that committed suicide?

