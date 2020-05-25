Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed David Uribe-Velasco

“Brothers, kneel down so that I may bless you. With all my heart I forgive you and I only ask that you pray to God for my soul. As for me, I will not forget you when I am before Him.”

One of the countless martyrs of the Cristeros Wa4, this is what Father David Uribe-Velasco said to his firing squad before his execution. He then divided his meager possessions among them.

Then Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” And they divided up His garments by casting lots.

Luke 22: 34