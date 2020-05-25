Something to Look Forward To

I’ll take the plague Alex:

Mass was not at all what we expected. They made it so obnoxious with all the Covid rules. We had to register in advance and then check in and swear that we were only with our own family. Then, we had to submit to a series of stupid questions, “Have you tested positive for COVID-19?” “Have you been out of the country in the last two months?” “Are you feeling sick today?” As if!

Big blobs of tape everywhere pointing to where we could stand and what direction and where to sit. Huge CAP signs everywhere “NO MASK – NO ENTRY!” and “DO NOT REMOVE YOUR MASK!” Then there were the officious “6 feet spacing Nazis.” Rude laity laughing like the ruling elite but snarling if any poor parishioner lagged in line or strayed from the designated path. We had to be escorted to our designated seat. And then one of the uberlords photographed us in our pew. No singing. No collection. No bathroom. Then, at the end we weren’t allowed to leave until one of the ruling elite gave our row permission. I almost passed out a couple times because of wearing a mask for 90 minutes.

It was hellish. So sad. I started crying. What fools our Church leaders have become. Completely agree with Barb Nicolosi, especially in regard to her last sentence. Go here to comment.