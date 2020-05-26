Bravo Your Honor!

“Since the inception of this insanity, the following regulations, rules or consequences have occurred: I won’t get COVID if I get an abortion, but I will get COVID if I get a colonoscopy. Selling pot is essential, but selling goods and services at a family owned business is not. Pot wasn’t even legal and pot dispensaries didn’t even exist in this state until five months ago and, in that five months, they have become essential, but a family-owned business in existence for five generations is not.
A family of six can pile in their car and drive to Carlyle Lake without contracting COVID but, if they all get in the same boat, they will. We are told that kids rarely contract the virus and sunlight kills it, but summer youth programs, sports programs are cancelled. Four people can drive to the golf course and not get COVID but, if they play in a foursome, they will. If I go to Walmart, I won’t get COVID but, if I go to church, I will. Murderers are released from custody while small business owners are threatened with arrest if they have the audacity to attempt to feed their families.
These are just a few of examples of rules, regulations and consequences that are arbitrary, capricious, and completely devoid of anything even remotely approaching common sense.
State’s attorneys in this state, county sheriffs, mayors, city councils and county boards have openly and publicly defied these orders followed by threats to withhold funding and revocation of necessary licenses and certifications unless you obey. Our economy is shut down because of a flu virus with a 98 percent plus survival rate. Doctors and experts say different things weekly. The defendant cites models in his opposition. The only thing experts will agree on is that all models are wrong and some are useful.
The Centers for Disease Control now says the virus is not easily spread on surfaces. The defendant in this case orders you to stay home and pronounces that, if you leave the state, you are putting people in danger, but his family members traveled to Florida and Wisconsin because he deems such travel essential. One initial rationale why the rules don’t apply to him is that his family farm had animals that needed fed. Try selling that argument to farmers who have had to slaughter their herds because of disruption in the supply chain.
When laws do not apply to those who make them, people are not being governed, they are being ruled. Make no mistake, these executive orders are not laws. They are royal decrees. Illinois citizens are not being governed, they are being ruled. The last time I checked, Illinois citizens are also Americans and Americans don’t get ruled. The last time a monarch tried to rule Americans, a shot was fired that was heard around the world. That day led to the birth of a nation consensually governed based upon a document which ensures that on this day in this, any American courtroom tyrannical despotism will always lose and liberty, freedom and the constitution will always win.”—Judge Michael D. McHaney, Clay County court, Mainer v. Pritzker, argued May 22, 2020.
In “Force 10 from Navarrone” you could hear the cracks forming in the collapsing dam before you could see them.
It comes.
That’s interesting about the kids. Last I heard, they were saying that children are less likely to get seriously sick, but now it sounds like children are less likely to catch it.
So good of you to post this!
“Despite that fiery speech given in a courtroom 230 miles south of Chicago — pleasing many in the gallery — McHaney declined to undo Pritzker’s stay-at-home order statewide. He instead ruled narrowly, granting a temporary restraining order only to an individual Clay City business and its owner.”
Apparently even that ruling is only good for 10 days.
Hopefully a Federal lawsuit has more impact.
A TRO is different from the final ruling in a case. Pritzker’s attorneys saw the easily readable handwriting on the wall and that is why they had the case transferred to the feds.
A native of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, McHaney was a contemporary and fellow classmate of the the fetching Mrs. P, and both were graduated from Mount Vernon Township High School in 1975. Oddly enough I recall being introduced to McHaney in 1979 at a lawn party directly across the street from my bride’s Mt. Vernon homestead. It was just a few weeks before McHaney’s matriculation at SIU Law, and since I was planning on heading to law school the following year we had a nice time discussing of our professional aspirations.
I emailed the judge’s eloquent epistle to a good buddy of mine at the Archdiocese of Atlanta who also happens to be a product of MVTHS. He promptly responded: I would expect nothing less from a Ram. 🙂
Bravo! Finally! A breath of fresh air.
Thanks for sharing that, Don.
Aticle IV, Section 4 of the Constitution imposes upon the Federal Government the duty to ensure that each State has a republican form of government.
It seems that quite a few of them at this point are monarchies, not self-governing republics.
Just a thought for the DOJ there.
Here is naught unproven–here is naught to learn.
It is written what shall fall if the King return.
He shall mark our goings, question whence we came,
Set his guards about us, as in Freedom’s name.
He shall take a tribute, toll of all our ware;
He shall change our gold for arms–arms we may not bear.
He shall break his Judges if they cross his word;
He shall rule above the Law calling on the Lord.
He shall peep and mutter; and the night shall bring
Watchers ‘neath our window, lest we mock the King —
Hate and all division; hosts of hurrying spies;
Money poured in secret, carrion breeding flies.
Strangers of his counsel, hirelings of his pay,
These shall deal our Justice: sell-deny-delay.
We shall drink dishonour, we shall eat abuse
For the Land we look to–for the Tongue we use.
We shall take our station, dirt beneath his feet,
While his hired captains jeer us in the street.
Cruel in the shadow, crafty in the sun,
Far beyond his borders shall his teachings run.
Sloven, sullen, savage, secret, uncontrolled,
Laying on a new land evil of the old–
Long-forgotten bondage, dwarfing heart and brain–
All our fathers died to loose he shall bind again
Kipling, The Old Issue