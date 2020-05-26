Rules For Thee But Not For Me

Dave Griiffey at Daffey Thoughts keeps an eye on Mark Shea so we don’t have to:
Is to reject that behaviors and attitudes taught by the modern Left. Case in point:
This was brought to my attention over at Facebook. Apparently Mark Shea has been banned or somehow limited from Facebook for a time, times and half a time. Why? I don’t know, though I can imagine. The level of vitriol, calumny and sometimes outright falsehoods wrapped in personal attacks and character assassination that define his social media presence are a possibility. Or perhaps he posted something about historical Christianity. In today’s world, you never know what will invoke the glorious censorship.
Now it needs to be pointed out that Mark cheered when it was announced that Facebook, YouTube and other internet media giants would ban and censor alt-right, racist, white supremacist and other hate groups from their sites. A few tried to explain to Mark that this is too vaguely defined today, and could be used to broaden just who belongs under such labels as ‘hate group’. Mark, naturally, mocked such appeals to logic and reality. So you never know. In this little dose of poetic justice perhaps he’ll learn a lesson.
Nonetheless, I was struck by Ms. Fisher’s appeal to people not to critique Mark or criticize him. After all, he can’t defend himself! This is Mark. A man who, snug and safe behind his ‘ban’ key, gladly lets fly with name calling, personal attacks, false accusations, and near slanderous assaults against anyone and everyone who doesn’t snap to and align with Mark’s partisan opinions.
Heck, this is Simcha Fischer who, in a heated debate about Harambe the gorilla, called upon her followers to descend on a young lawyer running for office and find ways to ruin the young woman’s career path. This after she wrongly accused the young woman of – you guessed it – being a racist. It isn’t as if the genteel Ms. Fisher is a stranger to inflamed rhetoric and her own brand of expletive laden broadsides.
And yet, please be nice to Mark. Mark can’t defend himself. Like all those Mark would ban for not aligning themselves to his agendas, Mark is stuck being unable to respond to those who would call him out on this Facebook post. You know, the post-modern ‘do unto others so they can’t do unto me.’
This is one of many weapons in the modern Left’s arsenal. A naked hypocrisy that allows progressives to hurl nuclear missile level insults, accusations, attacks and other slanders aimed at non-conformists, only to collapse and melt in a pool of tears and urine when someone dares say they might be wrong. Offense and outrage erupt at the person who defends himself against being called a rapist, racist, Nazi, baby killer or anything else. In fact, in a hilarious twist of reality, you can be called those things by a progressive for daring to insist you aren’t those things.
And yet, be nice. Where liberalism is concerned, it’s always about fair play and kindness. When applied to those to the left of center of course. It’s the mentality of a child who thinks he or she can do whatever without consequence, and everyone else must bend to the child’s will. It’s the child, before good parenting has taught him what right and wrong are and aren’t. Yet this is what our society has labored for decades to get as many Americans as possible to embrace.
Oh, and for the record, and for Ms. Fisher’s info, there is almost nowhere on the Internet where you can respond to Mark and expect to reach him. He is free to ignore emails or other attempts to reach out to him. Even those who have reached out by phone report hearing not a peep in response when they have tried to reason with him. He seems to visit no other blogs anymore where he might have to confront those he attacks. When he does – on the rarest of occasion – comment on another blog, it’s often in the form of a troll, firing off a one-shot insult and then appearing to retreat and refusing to debate. Instead he apparently stays on his blog, FB page and other outlets where he surrounds himself by like-thinkers on the Left who join the tribalist hate and calumny, and bans those who dare challenge him or them. Always a dangerous tendency in anything, much less Christian ministry; having much more in common with Waco or Guyana than Jerusalem or Rome.
So no, there are scant few outlets for people who want to pull Mark back from the brink. And since Mark and his companions on the Catholic Left continue to be referenced and even given kudos by Catholics in high places and low, rather than than being the target of any needed interventions, I thought I would, per Simcha, make my thoughts known the only way I can. Just saying.
Go here to comment. I have noticed, in a not uneventful and strife free life, that Marquis of Queensbury rules, or any rules, will usually be observed only if both sides in a dispute abide by them. Thus on social media it is always a rush to the gutter, as, at the sign of any disgreement, people fling invective that would have made Hitler blush. I am not perfect on this score, but I normally point out on this blog that we debating ideas and not personalities.
Re Twitter: “The social media platform apologized on Tuesday morning for the president’s insinuation that Scarborough, now a television host on MSNBC, may have been responsible for Lori Klausutis’s 2001 death via Twitter, which has prompted calls for the company to remove the tweets.”
So now the platform is apologizing for a user’s tweets. They need President Trump on Twitter because so many follow him.
Makes me wonder what on earth he got banned for– did someone dig back into his history posting for something openly Catholic?
I need to post this on David’s page too, but here’s what got Mark Shea in facebook jail per him. (I think the ban is until June, it might be through June – either way it amuses me that adults are being grounded by social media companies now.)
Since folks are asking, FB thought that ridiculing FOX for firing Diamond and Silk, despite the fact that their conspiracy theory garbage is the same as that of white FOX hosts, was racist. It makes no sense, of course. But that’s FB. Feel free to protest, if you figure out how.
Quite appropriate for Mark “If you support gun rights you hate brown people” Shea. (See for instance https://www.patheos.com/blogs/markshea/2018/11/recognizing-and-repenting-a-pattern-of-evil.html, though really he’s freely called his opponents racists for all sorts of reasons over the years).
Mark Shea is the kind of guy who will gleefully help others destroy people he doesn’t like for the most petty of reasons, even reasons that he has to know are false, and then be completely shocked when his supposed allies turn on him after he has ceased to be useful.
Amazing.
How can a left-winger get banned on Facebook?
Wow!
I read Shea pretty regularly starting in the early 2000’s for about ten yrs. I did like his gospel zeal. But his politics were always naive. He struck me as an evangelical who loved the Bible, then became Catholic and started to realize how big the world really is. He came at politics from that happy fool Evangelical viewpoint somehow never realizing how awful some ideas are. He supported W’s war and felt betrayed. Then he found out about the US govt torturing people and really started to dislike Conservatism Inc. (Join the club!) He also has outright said economics puts him to sleep. So seeing himself with no home on the right because he misunderstood his options, he just slid left. He’s a guy who used to believe “‘Murica, yeah”, thinks he grew smart and said these Bush/Cheney/Rumsfeld guys are dumb and mean. And he just thought he had no place to go. So he went full bore left. His naivety was his undoing. Unfortunately, it still works against him on the left. They will eat him alive once revolution gets back in power.
I commented pretty regularly on Shea’s blog from 2003-2006, and not in an antagonistic way. He would often disagree with me, but, at that time, he was usually open to correction, and I would often do so on matters of historical fact. I stopped blogging there because it became quite clear that he was no longer open to debate and discussion, and he shut down the freewheeling nature of his blog that had attracted comments from some of the sharpest thinkers and best writers on Saint Blogs.
Shea as a blogger always had the weakness of linking to articles that supported a position he wanted to reach, but often the articles did not actually support his position or the articles were open to attack because of glaring problems in the articles. When he was called upon that he was skimming rather than reading he would become testy. I have always appreciated commenters that can ferret out weaknesses in what I have written, because it improves my arguments when I respond, and sometimes I learn something new. Mark has always been more comfortable with an Amen corner.
Leaving aside his pluses and minuses as a blogger, Shea ultimately converted to the extreme Leftist he is today. He did it in steps. His eventual opposition to the war in Iraq, caused him to embrace Paleoconism for a while. with a stretch on foreign policy as a Paulbot. Then he went through a pox on all your houses pose which caused him to sit out the 2008 and 2012 elections. In 2016 he embraced his inner Leftism. His canning by the National Catholic Register made all this personally bitter for him. When Trump won, against all his predictions, Shea, along with other Leftists, simply began to act like a man whose hair was perpetually on fire, and his audience shrank to largely bitter Leftists and atheists, with a few Leftist Catholics mixed in. I am glad that he will no longer blog under the title Catholic and Enjoying It. That has been a sadly ironic title for almost a decade and a half.
His move to his new blog is strictly economic. Pathos clicks and tin cup rattles aren’t paying the bills. He needs fresh blood. That’s why he hooked up with Patron, and started a new blog. I suspect he’ll discover his new venue won’t pay the bills either. He’s just a little leftist fish in a big pond. He’ll be competing with other leftists who have a bigger audience, and better writing skills than he has. I suspect he’ll be largely ignored or overlooked, and hopefully fade into oblivion.
“his audience shrank to largely bitter Leftist and atheists, with a few Leftist Catholics mixed in.”
I’ve often said it was the comments section, more than the blog posts, that was the worst part of it all. The things he allowed people to say and advance chilled the blood. I’ve seen some bad on social media over the years, but his comments section often left the rest in the dust.
Nate-
thank you.
…it is a little scary that Mark reads through what he wrote, there, and the only thing he can figure is racist is that the algorithms got confused by him talking about a couple of ladies who are black.
I only got to just below the picture and the vibes were too much for me, kind of like tripping over one of those storm-watzit sites. (I really don’t know what they call themselves, just run into the sites a few times and it’s really dang obvious there is Something Wrong.)
He supported W’s war and felt betrayed.
Whether or not he felt betrayed, he was a critic of George W Bush, for good or ill.
Then he found out about the US govt torturing people and really started to dislike Conservatism Inc
He ignored the practical problems in the positions he was taking and savaged people who demurred. What any of that had to do with the bulk of what falls under the heading of ‘conservatism’ only you and he appear to understand.
Then he found out about the US govt torturing people
As it happens, that was when I realized he’d gone off the deep end.
I’d stopped visiting his site years before. I was in a discussion with someone on my blog, and they made the same claim, including multiple claims that were objectively false, AND that the person who had put them together could only have done WITH FULL KNOWLEDGE THAT THEY WERE LYING. (It had to do with conflating a punishment/execution with an interrogation tactic.)
The guy I was arguing with then tried to assure me that I must agree with it, because he’d gotten it from Shea.
I have, since then, repeatedly seen Shea use the exact same tactic– push a flat out lie in order to support what he believes to be true, and object very strongly when when corrected on it. I have, to my sorrow, seen others adopt the tactic.
It’s lying. That it’s compounded by vicious attacks on those who dare speak the truth does not improve matters.