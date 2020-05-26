Rules Are Only For Peasants

Interesting, and unsurprising, that the lockdown rules seemingly do not apply to the ruling elites:

A Michigan dock company is claiming Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s husband dropped name-dropped her when he asked to have his boat placed in the water off their lakefront home – even as his wife urged people not to travel to the area.

Tad Dowker, the owner of NorthShore Dock LLC, posted a comment on Facebook on Thursday claiming that Marc Mallory, Whitmer’s husband, had put in a request to have his boat placed in the lake near the family’s home in Elk Rapids.

‘This morning I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend,’ the post read.

‘Being memorial weekend and the fact that we started working 3 weeks late means there is no change this is going to happen.

Being memorial weekend and the fact that we started working 3 weeks late means there is no change this is going to happen.

The lockdowns are supposed to enhance the power of the ruling elites. They certainly have no intention of obeying any of the rules they decree for the rest of us to abide by. In Illinois the world's dumbest billionaire has felt free to have his wife trot off to their horse mansion in Florida and to have Illinois workmen travel to a farm he owns in Wisconsin to perform work. Of course this is the same man who ripped all the plumbing out of a building he owns in order to cheat the state of Illinois of some property tax. This does not even rise to the moral level of hypocrisy. Their actions shout that they make no pretense of placing themselves and their subjects in the same category of the Law. As Orwell noted long ago, some animals are more equal than others.