Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Mariana de Jesus de Paredes

In 1645 she offered her life in a time of earthquakes and epidemics to save her native city of Quito in what is now Ecuador.  After her death witnesses saw a lilly spring up from her blood.  She is regarded as a national heroine in Ecuador and is referred to as The Lily of Quito.  She is the patron saint of Ecuador.

