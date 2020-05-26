Verbatim is Best

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

The Bible tells us to work smarter, not harder. Or, better yet, don’t work at all if you can help it. You can look it up. It’s in the Proverbs somewhere.

That’s why we’re announcing today that we will simply be republishing everything Joe Biden says word for word rather than spending a lot of time and effort writing satire.

We at The Babylon Bee realized we were spending all this time trying to satirize Joe Biden when, frankly, he just can’t be satirized. He’s doing all the hard work for us with statements like “You ain’t black!” and, of gun violence, that “150 million people have been killed since 2007.”

Every day is a real grind when we arrive at the sprawling Babylon Bee headquarters, settle in on our throne of Chick-fil-A sandwiches, and boot up the ol’ PC to check what Biden said over the past 24 hours. We’re tired of trying to out-parody things like “I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun and the kids used to reach in the pool and rub my leg down and watch the hair come back up again” and “Corn Pop was a bad dude.”

Like, what do you do with that? Seriously. Go ahead. Try to satirize it. Anything you do just doesn’t have that perfect mix of absurdity and reality that makes satire work so effective at communicating truth. So we’re throwing in the towel.

We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Joe Biden for being such a great satirical performance artist. You’re the real hero, Joe. The people really need comedy in a time like this, and you’re doing a great job. Keep it up!

Finally, laugh at these hilarious Babylon Bee headlines from our new best satirist, Joe Biden:

Biden: ‘Poor Kids Are Just As Bright As White Kids’

Joe Biden Says All Men And Women Are Created By You Know The Thing

Presidential Candidate Nibbles On His Wife’s Fingers

Joe Biden: ‘I’m Going To Beat Joe Biden’

‘Go To Joe 30330’ Says Joe

Biden Tells Campaign Rally ‘We Choose Truth Over Facts’

Joe Biden Calls Iowa Man ‘Fat’ And A ‘[FLOWERBED] Liar’

Go here to read the rest. Biden is the no satire required candidate. The Trump- Biden Debates will be keepers forever.