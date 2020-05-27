Leaping Lepers!

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:
U.S.—The Bible contains several accounts of Jesus dealing with lepers, but these historical narratives might not be telling us the full story, some scholars are now claiming.
“Rather than healing and cleansing the lepers, it seems Jesus actually just gave them an air high five and said, ‘Stay home, save lives’ before moving on so as not to get infected,” said Dr. Robert Belling, Dean of Doubt Formation at Yale Divinity School. “It was the smart thing to do. It’s how Jesus loved His neighbor. And may we all live by His example by not ever going back to work again.”
One account comes from the newly discovered Gospel of Bob. According to this perspective on Jesus’s life, the Messiah was approached by a leper and immediately jumped back. “Whoa, bro, social distancing!” Jesus said, giving the man a wide berth.
“But Rabbi, I can’t earn a living for my family. I’m dying! What should I do?” the leper responded.
Go here to read the rest. I am sure Caesar would pay the bill. Or enslave them for not paying their taxes. One or the other.
2 Comments
Aren’t our caretakers wonderful! And it surprises me that so many are buying the devil’s twisted version of Jesus’ message.
The nation’s true paper of record strikes again.
In Jesus’ day, if they broke lockdown, symptomatic lepers would have to shout “Unclean!” So, asymptomatic ancients could socialist distance.
Your so-called experts at the CDC and WHO can learn from 5,000 years of human dealings with pestilence. In the bad old days, they quarantined sick people, not healthy people. That way, they avoided, as best as possible, famine.
Was it malice aforethought or simple stupidity?
Anyhow, lockdowns and masks are more about micromanaging people’s lives than protecting vulnerable populations, which easily could have been accomplished without murdering the economy and our way of life.
Myth? In Winter when Eskimo were starving, ill and old were left on the ice so [theoretically] the tribe could survive. Today, public health policy is to consign the entire ‘tribe,’ except essential workers in abortion clinics and liquor stores, to the economic ice.