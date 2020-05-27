Of Root Beer and The Federation

Tis the season for root beer floats at my house, and when I quaff one I recall the above scene from Deep Space Nine.
Tis the season for root beer floats at my house, and when I quaff one I recall the above scene from Deep Space Nine.
Hattip to Paul Zummo. I am sure there is no anti-Christian bias at work here. It probably is simply raw anti-Christian (Catholic)
“Pennsylvania is Philadelphia and Pittsburgh with Alabama in between” attributed to James Carville INTRODUCTION “Inquiring minds want to know,” and my mind
Yet what other good can compare with God? Indeed, what other good is there besides God? Saint Bruno of Cologne
5 Comments
It’s going to take a lot of root beer to overcome what we are facing in the Church and the world.
It is insidious. The more you try it, the more you start to like it.
(Love DS9.)
One of the many awesome things about my dear husband is that when I say “It’s insidious” he gets it.
Also:
A clear violation of the Reinheitsgebot, it’s insidious.
“It’s going to take a lot of root beer to overcome what we are facing in the Church and the world.” Not root beer, but lots of Moxie. A favorite soft drink in New England, gentian root based, that is bitterer than root beer. The name became a word “moxie” meaning courage, daring or spirit.