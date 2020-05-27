Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Bruno of Cologne

Yet what other good can compare with God? Indeed, what other good is there besides God?
Saint Bruno of Cologne
Yet what other good can compare with God? Indeed, what other good is there besides God?
Saint Bruno of Cologne
Hattip to Paul Zummo. I am sure there is no anti-Christian bias at work here. It probably is simply raw anti-Christian (Catholic)
“Pennsylvania is Philadelphia and Pittsburgh with Alabama in between” attributed to James Carville INTRODUCTION “Inquiring minds want to know,” and my mind
Tis the season for root beer floats at my house, and when I quaff one I recall the above scene from Deep
One Comment
Wrong Bruno.