Did We Give Up When the Germans Bombed Pearl Harbor?

Joe Biden instructed us on American history yesterday in a live stream:
“We declared our independence on December the 7th, by the way, you know, and it’s not just D-Day.”
I didn’t realize that Biden went to Faber:
Law blogger Viva Frei interviews Robert Barnes, a noted Federal trial attorney, who comes up with two possible explanations for the bizarre
Ban on the Eucharist reversed: Howard County, Maryland, has reversed a policy that banned consumption of any food or drink during religious
People who do not live in Illinois usually do not realize just how corrupt this State tends to be. Case in point:
Forget it. He rolling!
It is only concerning that Joe Biden has evidenced such incompetence to be the President, it is of equal concern when we see the equal incompetence of his Party to deal with this situation in – our country is in peril without and within and the fractured democrats can not come up with a way to deal with the fact that in order to be honest they need a different candidate. They have outmaneuvered themselves. How in the world do they hope to lead this country in these times
My progressive friends keep saying “Joe Biden will appoint people, he doesn’t need to be in charge… ”
Even they know. Joe is not up to the job, and may never had been.
I laughed when one my 8th graders wrote that Alexander Hamilton fought the British in World War I, but he’s not running for POTUS.
The Democratic candidates who set up campaign committees this year included three men who had set up lucrative and productive businesses and a fourth who had had a satisfactory career in business (I’m not including the nutroots hedge fund guy). Among those was one man who had been a state governor. They had on their dance card another state governor with a history of appealing to red state electorates. Their voters couldn’t be bothered with any of these people. They preferred to them (1) a lapsed prosecutor exposed as the boss-from-hell, (2) a walking resume whose principal credential was two unremarkable business-as-usual terms as a small city mayor (evidently Democratic voters thought it kewel that his butt-buddy spends $35 on a tube of moisturizer for his face and isn’t their dog cute), an abrasive old red whose signature (apart from an embarrassing work history) is that he sees no limiting principle to state allocation of productive resources, Princess Spreading Bull, and a crooked meathead who appears to be suffering early-stage dementia. The Democrats have two problems, and, astonishingly, their demand-side problem is worse than their supply-side problem.
They preferred to them (1) a lapsed prosecutor exposed as the boss-from-hell, (2) a walking resume whose principal credential was two unremarkable business-as-usual terms as a small city mayor (evidently Democratic voters thought it kewel that his butt-buddy spends $35 on a tube of moisturizer for his face and isn’t their dog cute), an abrasive old red whose signature (apart from an embarrassing work history) is that he sees no limiting principle to state allocation of productive resources, Princess Spreading Bull, and a crooked meathead who appears to be suffering early-stage dementia.
