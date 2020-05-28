Judge Sullivan and a Load of Bricks

Law blogger Viva Frei interviews Robert Barnes, a noted Federal trial attorney, who comes up with two possible explanations for the bizarre behavior of Judge Sullivan in the Flynn case:  low intelligence and high arrogance.  Could be.

More to explorer

One Comment

  1. Jonathan Turley has argued in front of him and said he was satisfactory on those occasions. My money’s on early-state cognitive decline.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: