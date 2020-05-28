Strategy Page gives an excellent overview of the problems confronting China, and how the current crushing of Hong Kong will only add to those problems:

The process of Hong Kong losings its special status accelerated recently when the U.S. officially declared that Hong Kong’s favored status as a trusted trading partner would end if China proceeded with implanting the new laws. The threat of those new laws led to over a year of large protests in Hong Kong. In effect America confirmed that if China eliminated the Hong Kong autonomy that China “guaranteed” would last until 2047, then Hong Kong would become another part of a China that the U.S. and most other nations consider hostile and not to be trusted. Most of the protestors reluctantly agree with this assessment. Many wealthy Hong Kongers have already made arrangements (dual citizenship and assets moved overseas) to leave. Less affluent Hong Kongers are looking for nations that would accepts several hundred thousand highly skilled, well-educated and very pro-democracy Hong Kongers. China is trying to make the best of this by offering financial incentives to prominent Hong Kongers to go along with the loss of autonomy. There have always been some Hong Kongers willing to try that, but most of the population dreads becoming part of a China that is increasingly unpopular with Chinese in general. Destroying Hong Kong autonomy and economic benefit, which is a loss to all of China, is seen as yet another example of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) sacrificing the welfare of all Chinese in order to maintain the power of the CCP. Just another corrupt dynasty according to Chinese history and CCP leaders as well as most Chinese know how this usually ends.

Go here to read the rest. To people in the West China often seems unstoppable. Viewed internally, and looked at internally from the usual rhythms of Chinese history, the Communist Dynasty is in crisis.