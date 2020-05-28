May 28, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of May 28 the claimed, as suspect as that claim is, death toll is 102,107. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them. The death toll yesterday was 1,535, the expected bump from holiday weekend deaths that were not reported.
3 Comments
Saw this:
“2.1 million Americans, representing 0.62% of the U.S. population, reside in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. (Nursing homes are residences for seniors needing help with activities of daily living, such as taking a shower or getting dressed, who also require 24/7 medical supervision; assisted living facilities are designed for seniors who need help with activities of daily living, but don’t require full-time on-site medical supervision.)
According to an analysis that Gregg Girvan and I conducted for the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, as of May 22, in the 39 states that currently report such figures, an astounding 43% of all COVID-19 deaths have taken place in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”
So what are we doing?????????????
https://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2020/05/26/nursing-homes-assisted-living-facilities-0-6-of-the-u-s-population-43-of-u-s-covid-19-deaths/#57692d9274cd
So what are we doing?????????????
Not sure what we’re doing– well, other than a neighbor, who is literally waiting for this to blow over so he can move into the local Assisted Living resort because he’s tired of mowing 3+ acres of lawn– but New York and several other states were behaving as if they WANTED to wipe out the nursing homes.
It was pointed out to me on another site that not only is the lockdown killing people through suicide, lack of medical care, etc. it’s actually killing people through COVID-19.
It goes like this: An elderly person is in need of “elective” care to maintain his health. Thanks to the lockdown he doesn’t get any checkups or other preventative care. This causes him to suffer some medical event, like a stroke, that he otherwise wouldn’t have. He isn’t killed by it, but is sent to a nursing home to recover. There he catches the Wuhan flu, and dies.