Revolution Meh

Posterity! you will never know how much it cost the present generation to preserve your freedom! I hope you will make a good use of it. If you do not, I shall repent in Heaven that I ever took half the pains to preserve it.
John Adams, April 26, 1777
News that I missed courtesy of The Babylon Bee:
U.S.—The nation that once revolted over minor taxes on tea and stamps is now “pretty cool” with state and local governments locking everyone in their homes and robbing them of their livelihood indefinitely.
A new poll has confirmed that the country that threw crates of tea into a harbor because they’d have to pay a little more for their caffeinated beverages is fine with tyrannical states destroying everybody’s lives, as long as they have their Netflix and Amazon Prime.
“A lockdown with no end in sight that destroys the economy, robs us of our constitutional rights, and probably doesn’t stop the virus at all? Yeah, that’s tight,” said Bernard Humphrey of Portland, Maine. “Tight, tight, tight.”
Most people polled were fine with paying many months of their income to the government every month in exchange for their rights being trampled as well. “Yeah, 30% of my income goes to the government, once you calculate income tax, sales tax, payroll tax, property tax, and a few hundred others,” said Mike Bunson of Los Angeles. “Sounds fair.”
Go here to read the rest. John Adams from Heaven has reportedly filed a demand with the Federal government for his wasted years laboring for American liberty.
How we move forward–given our wussy, security oriented, feminized culture–will be determined on whether Trump wins or not.
The minor taxes on tea and stamps were to be used, in part, to pay off a war that directly benefited the colonists. Yet, because they had no voice in passing those taxes, they revolted. The average person today has been in sin so long they no longer see the chains or consider governmental overreach as servitude. It’s no coincidence that more religiously serious Americans are also more vocal about the infringement of their liberties.
to pay off a war that directly benefited the colonists.
With the French threat gone, the colonists reasonably thought that they received no benefit from this, and the direct taxation by Britain, rather than taxes raised from the colonial legislatures, was the novelty that really galled. The colonists also pointed out that during the French and Indian War they had contributed both troops and funds, and no one had reimbursed them for the expenditures.
Saw on TV: a 103 year-old woman beat the China Murder Virus. She celebrated with a Bud Light,. No lie.
They could have protected the vulnerable while not committing economic suicide.
Who invited in China to infect America?
Esau sold his birthright for a bowl of lentils. In terror, post-modern Americans sold theirs after elites terrorized them with pandemic panic porn, which grossly inflated the perceived impacts of a relatively nonthreatening (if one is under 65 years old, not 200 lbs. overweight, not filled with cancer, not have critical heart disease, not have raging Type One diabetes, not have one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel, . . . ) Chinese virus.
Plus, if the Brits weren’t constantly messing with France (and vice versa) in numerous unjust wars, there never would have been a French and Indian War.
Likely, that’s why the Founders were against foreign entanglements.
to pay off a war that directly benefited the colonists.
As Edmund Burke (speaking as the parliamentary agent for New York) indicated: the crown was attempting to invoke provisions in colonial charters that had sat unused for more than a century of “salutary neglect”, which might be legally enforceable but were perceived as intolerable. He famously warned: “I know no method of drawing up an indictment against a whole people”.
(It probably took little royal provocation to ire Puritan New Englanders, who might be said to have recovered in 1776 what they lost in 1660).