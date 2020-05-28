Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Bernard of Montjoux

Patron saint of mountain climbers and the Alps, he established two monasteries of Augustine monks in two alpine passes in the tenth century.  The monks quickly achieved fame for their rescue of pilgrims and other travelers in the Alps.  In the seventeenth century the monks began training rescue dogs to aid in their work, the breed that became known as Saint Bernards.

