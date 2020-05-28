That Didn’t Take Long

Ban on the Eucharist reversed:
Howard County, Maryland, has reversed a policy that banned consumption of any food or drink during religious services, effectively preventing the licit celebration of Mass.
A county spokesman told CNA May 28 the prohibition will be removed, and faith leaders will be consulted on future guidelines for church reopenings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball issued an executive order delineating reopening regulations and conditions for houses of worship and other entities deemed “non-essential” by the state of Maryland.
“There shall be no consumption of food or beverage of any kind before, during, or after religious services, including food or beverage that would typically be consumed as part of a religious service,” that order said.
The executive order was due to go into effect May 29.
On Wednesday, the Archdiocese of Baltimore said it had “serious concerns” about the policy, and that the “Eucharist is central to the faith lives of Catholics.”
The consumption of the consecrated species at Mass, at least by the celebrant, is an integral part of the Eucharistic rite. Rules prohibiting even the celebrating priest from receiving the Eucharist would ban the licit celebration of Mass by any priest.
Go here to read the rest.
7 Comments
Archbishop Lori, Surpreme Chaplain of the Knights of Columbus, had “serious concerns” about the policy.
My concerns about him has hasten my departure from the KofC. See his connections to the West Virginia bishop fiasco.
I suspect someone on his staff reminded him it’s spread through the respiratory system, not the GI tract.
The problem is the singing.
We’re not going to make any progress on this front until the people who pull these stunts get jail time.
It didn’t even occur to me that, as originally written, it would have prevented the priest from receiving the Eucharist from his own hand. I hope that was an oversight, and I’m glad it was corrected.
Catholics don’t sing, (smirk) so what’s the problem?
Archbishop Lori is still mandating masks at mass. I think that’s extremely dehumanizing. Our parish same diocese) is mandating masks at their outdoor mass. This entire thing is insane. I’m trying to find a parish that doesn’t have/enforce a mask rule.
Catholics don’t sing, (smirk) so what’s the problem?
Some of them do, especially in the choir. Not to mention the parish diva.