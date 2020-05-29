8 Values Test

Hattip to Dale Price. The above are my results. Fairly accurate except where it says that I am a civic statist. Actually, on most domestic issues, I am very much live and let live. Of course the survey focused on abortion, drugs and gay marriage, and my positions against all three were thought statist, although I would contend that allowing all three requires more state intervention. When mores and laws are being changed, state intervention is going to happen, usually for a very long period, and the state rarely stays neutral if the mores are important enough, as opposed, for example, as to whether leisure suits are neat, or an abomination before the Lord, or whether lovers of disco are a sign of the End Times.

Calling what I am neo-conservative, go here to view, is a hoot, since adherence to tradition is not usually regarded as an element of neo-conservatives, that much misused label.

Go here to take the test.