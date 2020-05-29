May 29, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of May 29 the claimed, as suspect as that claim is, death toll is 103,330. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them. The death toll yesterday was 1,207. That is down 188 deaths from last week at this time.
Good news for Illinois.
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/05/28/illinois-gov-j-b-prtizker-lifts-all-restrictions-on-churches-after-christians-take-him-to-supreme-court/
I hope they can continue the suit so this can be resolved. Can the Governor violate the Constitution or not.
That is fantastic news!
Less than four hours before the deadline for Gov. J.B. Prtizker to file his response to the U.S. Supreme Court to the emergency injunction request brought by two Romanian churches, the governor unilaterally removed all restrictions on churches and houses of worship.
Within a few hours yesterday after two Romanian churches filed an emergency injunction pending appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Kavanaugh ordered Gov. Pritzker to respond by 8:00 p.m. Thursday night. Just before the deadline, Gov. Prtizker issued “guidelines” for houses of worship, none of which are mandatory.
Liberty Counsel represents Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and Logos Baptist Ministries.
The guidelines are only suggestions and contain no legally enforceable requirements whatsoever. The governor is no longer imposing his draconian 10-person limit on church services.
The numerical limits were always silly. They needed to issue a set of advisories to avoid manufacturing a superspreader event (foremost among them an avoidance of singing). Instead, they make themselves look like clowns and squander public patience. You get the impression that these governors hire Ben Rhodes types to advise them.
“The guidelines are only suggestions…” Don’t buy it. Here in Ohio we are dealing with the Governor DeWine’s Guidelines, but they are threatening to fine and even arrest violators of the “guidelines”. I exploded at the TV two weeks ago when they said that on the local news broadcast. How can you be punished by violating a “guideline”? Newspeak is a living language here in Ohio and most people are happy about it.
Don, one more thing regarding guidelines, the wearing of masks are REQUIRED for some people in order for their businesses to reopen and then some “businesses” are requiring ALL individuals to wear them.
The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati started allowing Masses as of this past Monday but is requiring the wearing of masks, allowing only 10% of the maximum occupancy, limited movement etc. So while it COULD BE said that they are allowing Masses to resume, I fail to see this as anything but caving to a secular power. None of it is required if I go to the hardware store or the grocery store, etc., so why at Mass? I won’t be attending Mass until I can actually breath at one.
The dropping of the mandatory rules is a great start. Now let’s see what Herr General Cupich comes up with in response. Like JFK above, I’m not ready to celebrate just yet.