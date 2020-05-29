PopeWatch: China

That Vatican-China deal keeps looking better and better:

The Diocese of Mindong in the southeastern province of Fujian has been suffering severe persecution at the hands of the CCP because most of its priests refused to join the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA). The Vatican Guidelines of 2019, issued nine months after the Vatican-China deal of 2018 was signed, foresee that priests and bishops of what was known as the Underground Catholic Church may remain outside the CPCA for reasons of conscience. Regardless, the communist regime uses any means possible to force all Catholics under its control.

Five parishes in the diocese were closed in January after their priests had been pressured to join the Patriotic Church for over a year, using indoctrination, intimidation, and even bribes. All charitable organizations established and managed by the parishes were also targeted. One such victim was “Benevolence Home,” a nursing home founded by a Catholic church in Saiqi, a town administered by Fujian’s Fuan city, over 20 years ago to care for elderly believers.

On January 12, nearly 50 local government officials and police officers raided the nursing home, where more than 30 people lived, some of whom were from impoverished households or disabled.

Catholics, sadly, have frequently been persecuted in the history of the Church, That is not unusual. What is unusual is the persecution being done with the tacit blessing of the Pope. The reaction of the gang in the Vatican to this wave of persecution has been to double down on their support of the Vatican-China deal. May God forgive them.