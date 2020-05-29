The Manchurian Candidate

Go here to read about it.

More to explorer

2 Comments

  1. You know, I was thinking about Biden wearing that mask the other day. If he wore a hat, any hat, with those opaque sunglasses and the mask on, how could we tell if it was Biden? At least if he doesn’t speak…
    He could be anyone. How many movies or TV shows have been produced in which some group tries to place an imposter in a position of Authority? The President is dead, but the Deep State wants to pretend he’s still alive….
    Very 1960s Mission Impossible stuff except without the lifelike rubber masks…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: