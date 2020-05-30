Casablanca and Operation Torch

Something for the weekend. Ah, the things you can find on YouTube! An orchestral performance of the scene from Casablanca (1942) where a group of German officers are singing Die Wacht am Rhien, only to be ultimately drowned out by the French patrons in Rick’s Cafe singing La Marseillaise. Go here for an excellent examination of this moving scene. At the time the movie was made the Vichy regime had banned the song and it had become the anthem of de Gaulle’s Free French Movement. The movie was rushed into release shortly after Allied, mostly American, troops had landed in North Africa in Operation Torch. After some initial fighting, the French garrisons came over to the Allied side, so the film had a strong contemporary resonance for American audiences which was completely fortuitous.

