Riot Failure

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Colin Kaepernick arrived at the Minneapolis riots last night, saying he was excited to be a part of the looting and violence.

Kaepernick tried out for the riots by throwing bricks into windows but missed every time. He was able to rush a Molotov cocktail into a target window and then spike it on the ground, but then he caught fire. Finally, in a last-ditch effort to get selected for one of the riot squads, he filmed a workout video and sent it to various protester organizations but hadn’t heard back as of publishing time.

“While we appreciate Kaepernick’s enthusiasm, we need someone who can lob a Molotov cocktail accurately,” said a representative for the rioters. “We wish him the best of luck in his future rioting career. We believe Kaepernick will land on his feet with another rioting organization. Maybe Chicago or Louisville will want him.”

Go here to read the rest. And suddenly we have entered a time warp and we are back in the urban riots of the sixties. Once again, ostensibly, the issue is race, even though blacks are now well represented on urban police forces and in almost all major urban governments, where race is the criteria uber alles. Back then we had the added fuel of the Vietnam War and opposition to it, and this time we have a country on edge from the over the top reaction to the virus farce, and the self made havoc in the economy that has wreaked. Both times we have left wing groups seeing opportunity in chaos. This time many urban governments are already controlled by Leftist Democrats who now assume that performing normal police functions, which all governments have performed since the time of Sumer, is, wait for it, racist! Democrats have been whipping up race hatred for electoral purposes since the days of Andrew Jackson, and the manifest ineptitude of many urban police forces, in cities controlled by Democrats for generations, has now injected that poison directly into presidential politics this year. I suspect that the Democrats are about to reap the whirlwind in some of the worst urban rioting this country has seen in almost three decades. I could almost laugh at this, except the rest of us are along for the ride, and in riots the innocent always suffer first.