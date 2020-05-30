Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Joan of Arc

Joan was a being so uplifted from the ordinary run of mankind that she finds no equal in a thousand years. The records of her trial present us with facts alive today through all the mists of time. Out of her own mouth can she be judged in each generation. She embodied the natural goodness and valour of the human race in unexampled perfection. Unconquerable courage, infinite compassion, the virtue of the simple, the wisdom of the just, shone forth in her. She glorifies as she freed the soil from which she sprang. All soldiers should read her story and ponder on the words and deeds of the true warrior, who in one single year, though untaught in technical arts, reveals in every situation the key of victory.

Winston Churchill

It has been a hundred years since Joan of Arc was canonized on May 16, 1920. The canonization was attended by 60,000 people, including over a hundred members of descendants of her immediate family. With her patriotism and leadership in war, Saint Joan is out of step with our time. However, as her burning at the stake indicated, she was also out of step during the times in which she lived. I guess it can only be assumed that a messenger from God has to be out of step with the current trends in human affairs, else why would God bother sending the messenger? Many humans pretend to wish to have contact with God, but tend to react poorly when a messenger from God stands before them.

Pope Pius XI on Saint Joan of Arc:

Regarding the Maid of Orleans that Our predecessor elevated to the supreme honor of the saints, nobody can question whether under the auspices of the Virgin that she has received and fulfilled the mission of saving France, for First, it is under the patronage of Our Lady of Bermont, then under that of the Virgin of Orleans, and finally the Virgin of Reims, she undertook a manly heart so much work, that She remained fearless in the face with swords unsheathed and spotless in the midst of the license camps, she freed his country from the supreme peril and restored the fortunes of France. After having received the advice of his heavenly voice she added on her glorious banner of the name Mary of Jesus, the true King of France. Mounted on the stake, it is whispering in flames in a final scream, the names of Jesus and Mary, she flew to heaven. So, having experienced the obvious relief of the Maid of Orleans, that France receives the favor of the second heavenly patron: it demanding that the clergy and people, which was already better in our predecessor and we are pleased to Ourselves.

Therefore, after taking the advice of our venerable brothers the cardinals of the Holy Roman Church attendants Rites motu proprio, With certain knowledge and after careful deliberation, in the fullness of our apostolic power, by force of the present and in perpetuity, We declare and confirm that the Virgin Mary Mother of God under the title of her Assumption into heaven, has been regularly chosen as the principal patron of all France with God, with all the privileges and honors that include the noble title and dignity.

Furthermore, listening to the wishes of pressing bishops, clergy and faithful of the dioceses and missions of France, we declare with the greatest joy and establish the illustrious Maid of Orleans, especially admired and revered by all Catholics France as the heroine of religion and the homeland, St. Jeanne d’Arc, virgin, secondary patroness of France, selected by the full vote of the people, and it even after our supreme apostolic authority, also granting all the honors and privileges under the law includes this as a second patron.

Accordingly, we pray God, the author of any property that, by the intercession of two celestial patrons, the Mother of God assumed into Heaven and St. Jeanne d’Arc, virgin, and other patron saints of places and holders churches, dioceses that both missions, Catholic France, hopes strained towards true liberty and its ancient dignity, is really the first-born daughter of the Roman Church, it warms, guard, developed by thinking, action, love, its ancient and glorious traditions for the good of religion and the homeland.

We grant these privileges, determining that these letters are still firm and remain valid and effective, that they obtain and retain their full force and effect, both now and in the future for the entire French nation, the pledge broader relief heavenly way it should be judged definitively, and that is now held vain and void for future development which would adversely affect these decisions, because of any authority either knowingly or unknowingly. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary.

Given at Rome, at St. Peter, under the seal of the Fisherman, the 2nd of March of 1922, the first of Our Pontificate years.