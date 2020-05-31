And a Good Time Was Had By Some

What madness! How could they allow that rabble to enter? Why do they not sweep away four or five hundred of them with the cannon? The rest would take themselves off very quickly.

Napoleon’s reaction after viewing a mob massacring the Swiss Guard at the Tuileries, August 10, 1792

Riots continued overnight around the nation:

In nearly a dozen states, governors called for the deployment of National Guard personnel as many large cities faced a third or even fourth night of destruction that included arson fires and attacks on police vehicles.

Go here to read the rest. The Minnesota National Guard has learned the old lesson that there is only one way to deal with rioters – overwhelming force:

About a half hour after the curfew started, Minnesota National Guard soldiers began firing tear gas, paint rounds and rubber bullets at the groups of protesters violating the curfew in Minneapolis’ streets. Many protesters scattered as law enforcement advanced at nightfall. There was no sign of the restraint seen on previous nights. One video posted to Twitter showed law enforcement firing paint rounds at people sitting on their south Minneapolis porch.

Go here to read the rest. Riots spread because rioting for some is fun and profitable. A sad feature of fallen human nature is a joy in destruction that is just below the surface in some of us. The criminal element, always not an insignificant part of the population in the slums of any urban center, are only too happy to have an excuse to engage in looting. The honest majority in the poorer areas, where the riots almost always occur, huddle in their homes as they see their streets occupied by vandals. The only way to stop riots is to make the rioters understand that play time is over, and that what was fun for them, is now a dangerous sport.

It is false, ‘says Napoleon, that we fired first with blank charge; it had been a waste of life to do that. Most false: the firing was with sharp and sharpest shot: to all men it was plain that here was no sport; the rabbets and plinths of Saint-Roch Church show splintered by it, to this hour. Singular: in old Broglie`s time, six years ago, this Whiff of Grapeshot was promised; but it could not be given then, could not have profited then. Now, however, the time is come for it, and the man; and behold, you have it; and the thing we specifically call French Revolution is blown into space by it, and become a thing that was!’

Words placed into the mouth of Napoleon by historian Thomas Carlyle, French Revolution, in reference to Napoleon’s use of cannon to bring a Paris Royalist mob to a screeching halt on October 5, 1795.