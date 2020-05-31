Rioting is Good Fun Until It Comes to Your Door

Peak 2020 Sunday, May 31, AD 2020 1 Comment I hope. TweetEmailPrintPocketWhatsAppTelegramShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading...
Burn that brand new low income housing development to the ground, but keep your grubby paws off my estate peasants! BECAUSE I AM DOWN FOR THE STRUGGLE!
Social media gives the illusion of being an omniscient observer, and then grubby real life intrudes!
My oldest just graduated college summa cum laude, but he isn’t sure of the immorality of the riots and looting because of the Boston Tea Party. Cuz, you know, it’s all the same thing.
I did consider taking the crowbar I’ve been using to demo our flood damaged basement walls and giving his fraternity beer stein a good whack. Am I not justified in doing so? Covid19 is going strong in Michigan, and the flood was insult to injury. Masks and “stay safe” verbiage are very triggering for me these days. I need a way to protest and vent.
But, I guess doing evil (damaging someone else’s property) that good may come (my sanity??) is a no-no.
Rioters are peacefully protesting at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. Police, State Troopers and National Guardsmen are showing their support with tear gas.
Rumor has it peaceful protesters have been bussed into Sioux Falls from out of state all day.
City wide curfew and State of emergency just announced.