Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Hermias

I am the soldier of the heavenly and immortal Christ Emperor, whose kingdom shall have no end , I will therefore not execute an order from the mortal and impious emperor, who reigns for a short time, while the reign of our Lord Jesus Christ will remain unchanged for ages; everyone believing in Him, inherits eternal life. And I believe in Him. Before, I served Him secretly, but now I serve Him openly; the devil will not win over me; you only have power over my body, and only because it is in God’s will; over my soul nobody has any power, except God, Who will grant me patience and will keep me safe for ages.

Saint Hermias