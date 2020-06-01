PopeWatch: Raphael

The Vatican is unveiling the two last paintings of Raphael, lost for almost 500 years:

The allegories of Justice (Latin: Iustitia) and Friendship (Comitas) likely represent the last work of Raphael before his death in 1520.

These two figures were painted in oil alongside the frescos in the Hall of Constantine in the Vatican.

The exceptional discovery is the result of a careful restoration begun in March 2015. Restoration work has so far been executed on three of walls of the great Hall, which measures 18 by 12 meters with a height of about 13 meters. The Hall of Constantine was destined by Pope Leo X (Medici) for meetings with representatives and diplomats.

Go here to read the rest. He was born on a Good Friday and died on Good Friday in 1520. It is a shame that there were only 37 years between the Good Fridays.

Update:

Nice scene from the film The Agony and the Ecstasy (1965) between Raphael (Tomas Milian) and Michelangelo (Charlton Heston):