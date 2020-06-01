Riots Continue Over Night

Around the nation riots continued overnight. What is striking to me is how small some of the communities are where these riots are taking place. Aurora is about 200,000 people and is about fifty miles north from me:

Clashes tonight in Aurora, as violent protesters, a group of about 70 people, set fires to cars and buildings downtown. CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar reports some of the fires were set to police cars and one of the department’s armored vehicles was shot at.

At of 10 p.m. the downtown area was shut down and there were officers patrolling streets with long guns.

Normal Illinois is a town of about 52,000 55 miles south from me:

Looters rushed into the Target and Walmart stores in Normal early Monday, capping an evening that began with a peaceful protest but soon turned dark.

Normal Police were lined up outside the Target entrance late Sunday night. Demonstrators gathered in force about 11:30 p.m. as dozens of cars streamed into the parking lot. A crowd of at least 50 exited vehicles with many more left further to the rear of the parking lot still in vehicles. They yelled profane chants and harassed police.

As the night wore on, the demonstrators became emboldened and began throwing water bottles, pieces of rock and brick and other materials at officers. The frequency of thrown objects splatting against riot shields increased. A store door shattered.

Riots are always opportunistic and copycat, but I believe there is a degree of coordination here considering the number of simultaneous outbreaks occurring. Let us know what is happening in your areas in the comboxes.