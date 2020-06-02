People Our Elites Couldn’t Care Less About

Ed Driscoll at Hot Air posted this:
THAT WAS THE RIOT THAT WAS: Veteran blogger and Instapundit reader Pierre Legrand emailed a massive core dump of video clips of the past several days’ events:
Have tried to post these in DISQUS and it pukes everytime I try. This needs to be posted so we can keep track of it.
Not sure this will work out but I want to post this list of terror attacks before it’s deleted.
Man stomped and stoned for trying to defend a bar from being looted
Destroying store and beating unarmed woman and her husband
Beating and stomping guy on the ground Santa Monica
Restaurant manager beaten and stomped for trying to defend his workplace
Stopping, beating and stomping a truck driver while protesters yell to kill him
Protesters attack a media member and then pummel him
Chasing guy and kicking him in the face for defending flag in Portland
Police officer beaten on the streets
Car runs over a cop
Protesters set homeless man’s belongings on fire
Throwing fireworks at the cops
Looting a FedEx truck then looter gets dragged when truck tries to escape
Chasing and beating guy with red hat
Rioter sets himself on fire while trying to set a building on fire
Fireworks thrown into CNN hq / Police officers
Go here to read the rest. Criminal mobs coast to coast go on a murderous rampage, and the reaction of the media is basically to say that the victims had it coming, because race. Does anyone really believe this outside of race hustlers and Leftists? I am beyond fed up by the lies and the cant surrounding race relations in this country. Time for a massive change before the Left sparks a race war with only losers.
One Comment
That’s odd. I follow the news pretty closely and haven’t seen most of these. I did see some on our local Fox affiliate. No doubt unintentional oversight.