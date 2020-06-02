PopeWatch: Distinctions

Would that the same could be said about the Pope:

ROME – Pope Francis closed a marathon of activities and messages over the weekend Sunday with a livestreamed Mass on the feast of Pentecost, insisting the Holy Spirit is a gift from God that unites and for whom distinctions such as “conservative” or “progressive” have no meaning.

Go here to read the rest.

One Comment

  1. Re: Practicing what you preach. “Pope” Francis doesn’t follow the Holy Spirit’s thinking about not making distinctions between “conservative” or “progressive”.

