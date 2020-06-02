Requiescat In Pace: David Dorn

A retired Saint Louis Police Captain, he was murdered early this morning by looters. Go here to read about it. May his soul rest in peace, and may he be remembered as a hero in morally saner times.
Remember When the Virus Was the Most Important Issue Ever?
The Left sure doesn’t. Politics, and not science, was always the driving factor behind the Black Sniffles.
3 Comments
It’s worse than you think. He was killed on Facebook Live.
https://nypost.com/2020/06/02/looters-kill-retired-st-louis-police-capt-on-facebook-live/
I hope the video helps capture the murderers.
One thing is certain, Captain Dorn was one of the St. Louis PD’s own. That police department will be dead-set on finding those killers whatever it takes.