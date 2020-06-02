Schadenfreude

Honey, consider yourself lucky. Some of the rioters would doubtless rape and /or murder you if they had half a chance. That is what violent mobs do. I would hope that she learns something from this, but the Left seems to be the home these days of invincible ignorance.
They Know Which Side They Are On
The above was later blamed on an unnamed volunteer. I have no doubt this expresses the private views of many members of
3 Comments
Mobs don’t make distinctions.
The woman is a dolt, and I’m being charitable.
Maybe we could call her “dances with wolves”? I’m thinking the kind Stalin hallucinated about in his death throes.