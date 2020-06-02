Sullivan Files His Response

Go here to read it. The Government has filed its brief in support of Flynn’s Petition for Writ of Mandamus. Go here to read it. Color me extremely unimpressed by Sullivan’s submission. At bottom his response comes down to him questioning the decision of the Government to drop the case. That is not his call. The Government gets to decide whom to prosecute and whether to proceed with a prosecution. Criminal cases are dismissed routinely by governments at all levels every day. Courts also, routinely, grant the dismissals even if, privately, the judge in a case believes the prosecution should proceed. Why? Because a judge is not a prosecutor. A judge has no more right to usurp the power of a prosecutor than a prosecutor has to usurp the power of a judge. This is Criminal Law 101, and that Sullivan does not see it, indicates that he should immediately be removed from a case where he seeks to claim the dual roles of judge and prosecutor. I hope however, probably in vain, that he will soon have a chance to don a new role for him, that of defendant.

