They Know Which Side They Are On

The above was later blamed on an unnamed volunteer. I have no doubt this expresses the private views of many members of the party of the Jackass, at least until their property is destroyed and they are assaulted. Belloc saw this coming:

In a word, the Barbarian is discoverable everywhere in this, that he cannot make: that he can befog and destroy but that he cannot sustain; and of every Barbarian in the decline or peril of every civilization exactly that has been true.

We sit by and watch the barbarian. We tolerate him in the long stretches of peace, we are not afraid. We are tickled by his irreverence; his comic inversion of our old certitudes and our fixed creed refreshes us; we laugh. But as we laugh we are watched by large and awful faces from beyond, and on these faces there are no smiles.