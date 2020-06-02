They Know Which Side They Are On

The above was later blamed on an unnamed volunteer. I have no doubt this expresses the private views of many members of the party of the Jackass, at least until their property is destroyed and they are assaulted. Belloc saw this coming:
In a word, the Barbarian is discoverable everywhere in this, that he cannot make: that he can befog and destroy but that he cannot sustain; and of every Barbarian in the decline or peril of every civilization exactly that has been true.
We sit by and watch the barbarian. We tolerate him in the long stretches of peace, we are not afraid. We are tickled by his irreverence; his comic inversion of our old certitudes and our fixed creed refreshes us; we laugh. But as we laugh we are watched by large and awful faces from beyond, and on these faces there are no smiles.
7 Comments
There is no gate for Barbarians any more. We invite them in. And this is unlikely to change until it gets bad enough.
Here’s James Kunstler on what’s in store for us this summer:
“Hungry for change? You won’t have to wait long. This society may be unrecognizable in a few months. For one thing, there’s a good chance that the current violence in the streets won’t blow over as it has before. There hasn’t been such sudden, massive unemployment before, not even in the Great Depression — and we’re not even the same country that went through that rough episode. Just about every arrangement in contemporary life is on-the-rocks one way or another. Big business, small business, show business… it’s all cratering.”
My aunt was once quite active in the Fairfax County Democratic Party. I think her surviving husband might still attend local meetings betwixt and between everything else he does. For him, the last word in political wisdom is Jimmy Carter. Like Carter, he’s never advocated anything that smacks of what we called ‘the nutroots’ 15 years ago (and which is now the Democratic mainstream). And, like Jimmy Carter, he offers absolutely no critique of it.
Unfairtax County, Virginia, where I have a couple of cousins left, ran a nightmare of a personal property tax department. My best friend lived in Northern Virginia for 18 years – he left 18 years ago. The personal property tax (tax on cars, boats, motorcycles, etc) was HATED in Virginia. My buddy sold a car in 1986 and was issued a property tax bill in 1987 for the car he no longer owned. He went to court to have it thrown out – with prejudice – and Unfairtax was still trying to collect it seven years later. It finally expired after the statute of limitations.
Anyone who wants to go and live in the DC area is crazy.
Maybe we could call her “dances with wolves”? I’m thinking the kind Stalin hallucinated about in his death throes.
Expensive real estate and bad traffic engineering are the banes of living in the area. In other respects, it can be a pleasant place to live.
News out of Boston…
https://www.wcvb.com/amp/article/shaw-54th-regiment-memorial-defaced/32733306
Vandals of history…
And that’s the key isn’t it? All fun and games for progressives as long as NIMBY. As long as they get to virtue signal at no personal cost, it’s all good.