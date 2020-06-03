Riddle Me This Captain

Name That Book
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: WASHINGTON, D.C.—Trump visited St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington to hold up a
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: WASHINGTON, D.C.—Trump visited St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington to hold up a
Juan Grande Roman was born in Carmona, Seville, Spain, on Saturday 6th March 1546, the son of Cristobal Grande and Isabel Roman,
Sandro Magister notes that the Vatican and the Pope continue to shame themselves in regard to China: In defense of the
4 Comments
First Frost poem I ever memorized.
I know the classic series and all, but to be honest – that episode kind of sucks. Agree with the message and all, but it’s very heavy handed and not the best acted.
For my pick, the best Trek episode expressing the same idea was the DS9 episode “Duet.” Great acting, timeless message subtly delivered, and a memorable ending.
I’ve heard something the last couple days that caught my attention. It goes something like this: we used to think equality was the answer. Or a variation: equality is for the equal, inequality is for the unequal. I’d like to know what that means in the present context.
Agree with the message and all, but it’s very heavy handed and not the best acted.
There I disagree with you Nate. It would have been the easiest thing in the world to have one character a simple bigot and other character a noble crusader for civil rights. Instead the flaws of both were highlighted, and their hate, magnified to a planetary level, having destroyed their peoples. A somber message.