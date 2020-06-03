Rules Are For Peasants

More to explorer

2 Comments

  1. I think whoever wrote that committed one of the classic blunders. Never assume your opponents good intentions.

    This is about power and control, either real or illusory.

  2. https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/06/01/867200259/protests-over-racism-versus-risk-of-covid-i-wouldn-t-weigh-these-crises-separate?utm_campaign=npr&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_term=nprnews&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=npr&utm_term=nprnews

    Meanwhile, back at the ranch, we have a list of ‘experts’ at the University of Washington whose reputations would be utterly destroyed if academic weren’t completely unserious.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: