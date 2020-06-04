A Fisking of the “Mad Dog” Mattis Statement

Former Secretary of Defense, and retired Marine Corps General, Mike “Mad Dog” Mattis, decided to unleash on his former boss yesterday. The fact free statement cries out for a fisking, and here it is:

I have watched this week’s unfolding events, angry and appalled. The words “Equal Justice Under Law” are carved in the pediment of the United States Supreme Court. This is precisely what protesters are rightly demanding. It is a wholesome and unifying demand—one that all of us should be able to get behind. We must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers. The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who are insisting that we live up to our values—our values as people and our values as a nation.

A small number of lawbreakers? I guess Mad Dog must not have been watching the same coast to coast riots the rest of us were witness to. As for this whole protest movement, it is a farce. No one was defending what happened to Mr. Floyd, and most viewing it assumed that he was murdered. To contend, as the protesters do, that this is typical of police involvement with blacks is not factually supported. Of course that is not what the protest movement is actually all about. Its target is to abolish the police and to impose on the nation a radical agenda that cannot be won at the ballot box.

When I joined the military, some 50 years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens—much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief, with military leadership standing alongside.

No constitutional rights were violated, unless protesters have a constitutional right to remain where they are on public property without a parade permit. Mad Dog is also disingenuous. This protest did not occur in a vacuum but took place after a weekend of violent riots in DC.

We must reject any thinking of our cities as a “battlespace” that our uniformed military is called upon to “dominate.” At home, we should use our military only when requested to do so, on very rare occasions, by state governors. Militarizing our response, as we witnessed in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict—a false conflict—between the military and civilian society. It erodes the moral ground that ensures a trusted bond between men and women in uniform and the society they are sworn to protect, and of which they themselves are a part. Keeping public order rests with civilian state and local leaders who best understand their communities and are answerable to them.

Throughout American history the military has been used to maintain order when the civilian authorities call upon them to do so. That is what Trump said the military would do to aid local authorities if called upon. If the local authorities were unable or unwilling to act to maintain order, then he would step in under the Insurrection Act. We had a fair number of examples of local authorities, for political expediency, allowing mobs to run riot. That is precisely what Governor Cuomo of New York claimed that Mayor DeBlasio of New York City was doing . I can only assume that Mad Dog was unaware, somehow, of all this, or he is simply lying.

James Madison wrote in Federalist 14 that “America united with a handful of troops, or without a single soldier, exhibits a more forbidding posture to foreign ambition than America disunited, with a hundred thousand veterans ready for combat.” We do not need to militarize our response to protests. We need to unite around a common purpose. And it starts by guaranteeing that all of us are equal before the law.

Please. The idea that the riots would stop by “rallying around a common purpose” is risible. Additionally, the only groups I can see who are claiming that citizens should not be equal before the law, are those calling for the abolition of the police, such a move putting law abiding citizens at the mercy of any wandering group of armed bandits.

Instructions given by the military departments to our troops before the Normandy invasion reminded soldiers that “The Nazi slogan for destroying us…was ‘Divide and Conquer.’ Our American answer is ‘In Union there is Strength.'” We must summon that unity to surmount this crisis—confident that we are better than our politics. Summoning up D-Day to support this screed demonstrates that Mad Dog’s reputation as a student of military history is vastly over rated. Of course our military at that time was highly segregated, with blacks serving almost entirely in support units, usually in very menial tasks. Invoking that memory only highlights how far the country has come in pursuit of racial equality. Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children. I can only assume that Mad Dog was asleep during the Obama administration when that administration weaponized the Federal government against its adversaries, especially the IRS. I guess he has forgotten the scorn with which Obama rejected Republican input on ObamaCare with the rejoinder, “We won, you lost.” I can only further assume that Mad Dog wasn’t paying attention to the Resistance that, even prior to Trump taking office, was calling him an illegitimate President, and has pursued every method, based on utter fraud, to remove him from office. This nation was divided long before Trump came on the political scene. Those divisions were not caused by him, and have been inflamed much more by his adversaries than by him over the past four years. We can come through this trying time stronger, and with a renewed sense of purpose and respect for one another. The pandemic has shown us that it is not only our troops who are willing to offer the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of the community. Americans in hospitals, grocery stores, post offices, and elsewhere have put their lives on the line in order to serve their fellow citizens and their country. We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witnessed in Lafayette Square. We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution. At the same time, we must remember Lincoln’s “better angels,” and listen to them, as we work to unite. I find it amusing that Mad Dog mentions the Pandemic, in which traditional American liberties were routinely trampled upon, in such glowing terms, especially since the protests, egged on by Democrat governors and mayors, demonstrate that the lockdowns were never about health and always about politics. I guess mad dogs have brief attention spans. Only by adopting a new path—which means, in truth, returning to the original path of our founding ideals—will we again be a country admired and respected at home and abroad.