For Leftists It is Always Calvinball

As if further proof were needed:

Shortly after he told the Republican Party that it would have to “scale down” its scheduled national convention in the state due to coronavirus transmission concerns, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper marched in a densely packed protest outside of the governor’s mansion, at times removing his face mask while walking through the crowd.

Cooper said Tuesday that the Republican National Convention, scheduled to be held in Charlotte this summer, would have to be reduced in size due to fears that the coronavirus pandemic would still pose a significant threat in August.

“The people of North Caroline do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled down convention, with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity,” Cooper said.

Several hours after making that announcement public, Cooper joined the march outside of the Executive Mansion in Raleigh.

The governor “came out of the Executive Mansion early Monday evening and marched with a group protesting on Blount Street,” WAVY TV 10 reported.

Video of the event showed Cooper marching at the head of a large group of activists with his mask off.

Go here to read the rest. For Leftists it is an article of Faith that for the ruled, us, there are one set of laws, and for the rulers, them, there are no laws, they can do as they please. The GOP is now seeking another venue for their convention. Nuts to that. They should hold their convention in North Carolina and dare Cooper to do something about it. I would suggest that Trump federalize the North Carolina National Guard during that time, bring plenty of Federal marshals, and invite every GOP sheriff in the State, along with as many deputies as they wish to bring, to act as additional security at the Convention and to be honored guests. The funny thing about Calvinball, is that once one group in society begins to play, all groups in society will eventually also play. Time for conservatives to join in the game.