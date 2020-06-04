Cleaning Graffiti is Racist!
Being lectured to is never a pleasant experience. Being lectured to by a complete idiot is farcical. Kudos to the three “cleaning
Being lectured to is never a pleasant experience. Being lectured to by a complete idiot is farcical. Kudos to the three “cleaning
Tom Cotton (R.Ark.), a US Senator and an Iraq War vet, published this op ed in The New York Times. (I publish
2 Comments
“A bunch of 27 year olds who literally know nothing.”
Well, Ignorance is Strength.
I disagree. Toddlers eventually stop crying.