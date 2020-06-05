Elaine S. Nails It

Hattip to Amanda Servello for the above cartoon.

A comment made by TAC contributor Elaine S. at Midwest Conservative Journal echoes what I have been hearing from other people:

Elaine S. said…

The more time passes the more I become convinced that the Current Unpleasantness and civil strife would not have been nearly as widespread nor as shattering if it had not been for the pandemic lockdowns that preceded it.

Coop everyone up in their houses for almost three months with nothing to do but troll the internet, yank kids out of school with little or no warning, totally upend everyone’s daily routine, deprive them of almost everything that builds a sense of community cohesion — school, sports (amateur and professional), church, community celebrations and other events, special interest/hobby groups, neighborhood watering holes, weddings, funerals, proms, graduations — feed them continually shifting and conflicting information and directives (wear/don’t wear masks, etc.), and deprive them of their livelihood on top of it, and it’s no wonder the entire nation was on the verge of a nervous breakdown long before George Floyd died.

I suspect that if Floyd had died a year earlier, when there was no pandemic and the economy was humming along fairly nicely, the riots/demonstrations sparked by his death would have remained largely confined to Minneapolis and a few other large cities, and I also suspect that there would have been a much more muted reaction in STL. Didn’t seem like anyone was in the mood to burn down the city last year!

Personally I think the #1 thing that the nation needs to do is get back to a normal routine as soon as possible….open up schools and summer camps (give the youths something to do), bring back pro sports (something else to cheer for or against), get churches up and running again, let people have family gatherings again, bring back community events and celebrations even if they have to be scaled down a bit. Of course this might be easier said than done in riot-devastated cities but just giving people a sense of normalcy and hope that life will go on — and away from all the wild rumors, speculations and trolling on social media — would do a lot to defuse tensions IMO.

I mostly agree, although I also think anti-Trump animus was one of the main driving force both behind the lockdowns and the current bout of rioting. The moral of this story is next time take the plague rather than the mass idiocy of shutting down the entire nation.