New York Times Hardest Hit

The economy added two and a half million jobs in May as Americans began to return to work. It looks like a v-shaped recovery is a definite possibility. Go here to read all about it. If National lockdowns can’t keep the economy down, Democrats better start praying for the Zombie Apocalypse, or invaders from Dimension X, before November. (However, I wouldn’t bet against Trump finding a way to make both the Zombies and the Dimension Xers increase the national economic performance.)
Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Franciscan Martyrs of China
Twenty-nine Franciscans and Franciscan tertiaries who became victims of the Boxer Rebellion. They represent more than 100,000 Christians of China who were
Democrat governors are doing their best to destroy their own economies. Wonder how long they can hold out claiming the sham-virus is still with us?
Zombies already vote democrat so what would change?
At least with Dimension X we have a whole host of potential new customers!
Our Governor Nuisance out here in California hasn’t been half-bad, actually. He’s pushed forward timelines to reopen, left a lot of the decisions (and the heat) to the counties, and has used soft language on issues like the reopening of beaches. No screech-owling at critics like the governors of New York or Illinois. On screen he looks like a nervous poker player trying to fill an inside straight. He wants the economy back open to avoid more legislative seats flipping Republican, service cuts and public union layoffs. I might even give him a C.