PopeWatch: And the Pope Will Pick Up the Tab

The utopianism that currently infests the Church, fosters ever greater reliance upon Caesar and a simultaneous turning away from the traditional Church leadership of private charity.  PopeWatch does not recall Christ saying to Caesar:  Feed my sheep.

2 Comments

  1. Among other doctrines, he rejects subsidiarity. He’s also an egomaniacal tyrant, so there’s that.

  2. In his role as a politician “Pope” offers nothing more political platitudes. Who needs a Pope like him? Only those who want to co-opt his “holy” shtick for their own purposes.

