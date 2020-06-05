PopeWatch: And the Pope Will Pick Up the Tab

Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Franciscan Martyrs of China
Twenty-nine Franciscans and Franciscan tertiaries who became victims of the Boxer Rebellion. They represent more than 100,000 Christians of China who were
Twenty-nine Franciscans and Franciscan tertiaries who became victims of the Boxer Rebellion. They represent more than 100,000 Christians of China who were
Seventy-six years since D-Day tomorrow. In the first law firm I worked for in 1982 the Senior Partner had
Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their
2 Comments
Among other doctrines, he rejects subsidiarity. He’s also an egomaniacal tyrant, so there’s that.
In his role as a politician “Pope” offers nothing more political platitudes. Who needs a Pope like him? Only those who want to co-opt his “holy” shtick for their own purposes.