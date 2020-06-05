Slow Motion Coup

Regular readers of this blog know the esteem I have for the American military. Part of that esteem is the bedrock subordination of the military to the elected civilian leadership. Back when dinosaurs ruled the Earth and I was young, civilian control of the military was the first lesson I had in Army ROTC. I guess Secretary of Defense Mark Esper must have snoozed during that lesson at West Point. Apparently at the behest of some active duty Generals, he has publicly opposed the policy of President Trump on possible use of the Insurrection Act to quell potential riots. He should be fired immediately. Any Generals involved in this should be removed from their commands and cashiered. Many of our institutions have badly damaged themselves in their eagerness to enlist in the crusade against Orange Man Bad, aka the duly elected President of these United States, and portions of the military seem to be following this path. This is a very, very dangerous situation and President Trump needs to meet it head on, lest the future of America resemble the past of many Latin American nations.

