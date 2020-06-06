June 6, 1944

 

Something for the weekend:  Two Steps From Hell-Heart of Courage.  An evocative tribute to the American soldiers on D-Day who suffered 2,449  killed in action, with an additional 1814 deaths for the Brits, the Canadians and the other Allied nations.  It was a high cost, and worth every drop of blood spent.  A red day and a victorious one for the good guys.  Fewer than one thousand men are still alive who fought their way ashore to commence what General Eisenhower, rightly, called the Great Crusade.

FDR’s D-Day Prayer:

 

 

